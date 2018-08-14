Hope to strengthen ties between US, Pakistan: Mike Pompeo

In his message on the occasion of Independence Day, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the relationship between the countries, 'rested on the strong foundation of close ties'. Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped to further strengthen ties between US and Pakistan.

In his message to Pakistan on the country’s Independence Day, Pompeo said, "The US hopes to further strengthen ties with Pakistan in the years ahead and work with its people and government to advance shared goals of security, stability and prosperity in South Asia.”

He added, “For more than seven decades, the relationship between US and Pakistan has "rested on the strong foundation of close ties between our two peoples."

Must remember our forefathers' sacrifices: Ali Jahangir

Pakistan's ambassador to the US Ali Jahangir Siddiqui in his message to the nation said we must remember our forefathers' sacrifices this Independence Day.

The Pakistani envoy said today serves as a reminder of how far we have come and how far we can go in the future.

About the youth and the July 25 election, Siddiqui said a large number of young people voted in this year’s election and we are accountable to them.

“I for one am full of hope because a large number of young people have voted and we all know young people hold us accountable,” he said.

Siddiqui added, “I am thrilled that such a large number of people have come together, the new government has a long mandate.”