Deadline to submit nomination papers for NA speaker, deputy speaker ends

ISLAMABAD: The deadline to submit nomination papers for slots of speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly ended Tuesday.

According to details, former speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Asad Qaiser, submitted his nomination papers for the slot of National Assembly speaker from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, while Pakistan Peoples Party’s Khursheed Shah submitted his details from the joint opposition.

On the other hand, nomination papers for the slot of deputy speaker were submitted by Qasim Suri from PTI and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl’s Asad Mehmood from the joint opposition.

The speaker and deputy speaker for National Assembly will be elected on August 15.



On Monday, newly elected MNAs and MPAs took oath in the National Assembly and respective provincial assemblies.

The National Assembly session marked the third consecutive democratic transition of power in Pakistan. Outgoing NA speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered oath to the newly-elected members. This was followed by signing of the ‘Roll of Members’.

A total of 324 MNAs took the oath, with five more yet to do so. PTI chairperson Imran Khan, who is set to become the country's next prime minister, was among those sworn in, along with other prominent leaders including PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Zardari, and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif.