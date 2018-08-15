Don't get to meet Maryam every day, says Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is imprisoned at the Adiala Jail, said Wednesday he does not get to meet his daughter Maryam Nawaz on a daily basis.



In July, Nawaz, daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar were sentenced by an accountability court in the Avenfield properties corruption reference. The court handed an 11-year sentence to Nawaz and 8 years to Maryam, which they are serving at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Nawaz Sharif appeared before an accountability court here on Wednesday as it resumed hearing of two remaining corruption references against him and his family.

In an informal conversation with reporters after the hearing, Nawaz while answering a question if he was in solitary confinement, smiled and said this could be considered the case. The former prime minister, when asked if he was allowed to pray in the mosque, said he was not permitted to do so and offered his prayers in the jail cell.

According to Nawaz Sharif, he would only see Maryam during meetings with visitors. He also informed reporters that his health was fine.