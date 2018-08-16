Chaudhry Parvez Elahi elected Punjab Assembly speaker

LAHORE: Chaurdhy Parvez Elahi from the Pakistan Muslim League-Q has been elected as the speaker of the Punjab Assembly.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had nominated Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid chief Parvez Elahi for the post of Punjab Assembly speaker. He was contesting against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's nominee Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar.

There were 349 votes cast during the election out of which Elahi received 201 and Muhammad Iqbal 147. The PML-N's candidate received 15 votes less than his party's strength in Punjab Assembly.

Elahi, after getting elected, expressed his gratitude to the PTI chief and the party members for nominating and supporting him for the post.

"I will run the house efficently. Its time to show performance. We have to stop those who violates the sanctity of vote," he said. "People will see our performance."

Parvez Elahi was administered oath by outgoing speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal.



For the slot of deputy speaker, PTI has nominated Dost Mazari who will be up against PML-N's Malik Muhammad Waris Kallu.

The opposition PML-N protested and chanted slogans during the oath-taking and election. PTI reserved seat MPA Shamsa Ali had her vote cancelled over showing it in the open which is a violation of rules.

The PTI also alleged that MPAs from the PML-N had shown their votes. After a protest, ballot papers were issued again on the orders of the speaker.

Amid opposition disarray, Pakistan Peoples Party said on Wednesday it will not vote for any party's candidate and will abstain from the voting process for the post of speaker and deputy speaker.