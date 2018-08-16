Zardari aide gets aggressive with FIA officials at Karachi airport

ISLAMABAD: Anwar Majeed, owner of Omni Group and a close aide of former president Asif Zardari, was transported to Karachi from the capital by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday evening.



In the footage available with Geo News, FIA officials could be seen trying to handcuff Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani inside the airport lounge, following which Majeed snatched the handcuffs and tossed them on the floor.

The two were eventually shifted to the FIA commercial banking circle office.

The duo would be produced before court tomorrow in a case pertaining to money laundering through fictitious bank accounts.

Both were arrested on Wednesday by the FIA after their bail plea was rejected by the Supreme Court.

The agency is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

Another close aide of Zardari, Hussain Lawai, was arrested last month in connection with the probe.

Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources.

The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.