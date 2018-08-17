Toxic gas claims lives of two Bahawalpur men who climbed down sewers to save goat

Geo.tv/Illustration

BAHAWALPUR: Two people suffocated to death Thursday night here in Khuda Bux Mahar village after they climbed down into sewers to save a goat that had fallen inside, Geo News reported, citing rescue authorities.



According to rescue authorities in Ahmedpur Sharqia (East), the two men had stepped into the gutter to save a goat trapped inside after it tripped and fell in.

However, the toxic gas inside the sewers got the men first, killing them by asphyxiation, the rescue authorities said, adding that the deceased persons were father- and son-in-law.

They were identified as Syed Riaz Shah and Hasnain Shah.

