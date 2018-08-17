By-elections on October 14 countrywide: ECP

ISLAMABAD: By-elections on national and provincial assembly seats will be held countrywide on October 14, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Friday.



According to the schedule issued by the electoral body, the returning officers of the concerned constituencies will publish public notices in this regard on August 27.

Nomination papers for the by-elections can be submitted from August 28 to 30. An initial list of the candidates will be published on August 31.

Review of the nomination papers filed with the ECP will be conducted until September 4.

Another list of candidates will be published on September 14 following the review. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till September 15.

The final list of the candidates will be released on September 16, complete with their respective electoral symbols.

By-elections are set to take place on 11 National Assembly (NA) and 19 provincial assembly seats lying vacant.

Among the seats where by-elections are to take place are NA-35, NA-53, NA-60, NA-63, NA-65, NA-69, NA-103, NA-124, NA-131 and NA-243.

On Thursday, the ECP had announced the presidential elections will take place on September 4. Voting for the presidential election will be held in the NA and the four provincial assemblies from 10am to 4pm.