Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Aug 17 2018
By
AFP

'Little Prince' Marchisio calls time on 25-year Juventus career

By
AFP

Friday Aug 17, 2018

Marchisio joined his hometown club at the age of seven and won seven Serie A titles and four Italian Cups

ITALY: Italian international midfielder Claudio Marchisio has called time on his Juventus career after 25 years spent with the Turin giants.

The 32-year-old, nicknamed The Little Prince, joined his hometown club at the age of seven and won seven Serie A titles and four Italian Cups.

Juventus agreed to terminate the 55-times capped Italian international's contract by "mutual consent" before Friday´s transfer deadline in Italy.

"A thousand thoughts and a thousand images accompanied me throughout the night," wrote Marchisio in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo that showed him playing for a Juventus youth team as a child.

"I can´t stop looking at this photograph and those stripes on which I wrote my life story as a man and a player.

"I love this jersey to such a degree that, despite everything, I am convinced that what is best for the team comes first. Always. On a tough day like this, I cling tight to that principle.

"You are the most beautiful part of this marvellous story, so for that reason, in a few days we´ll be able to say goodbye in a more special way.

"After all, 8 (his jersey number) is nothing but an infinity sign looking upwards."

Marchisio´s only time away from Juventus was a season´s loan to Empoli in 2007-2008, but he had been increasingly sidelined after a serious knee injury in 2016.

"Having had the opportunity to accompany him on this path, to discovering a homegrown champion, day by day, was quite simply a privilege and an honor. Thanks for everything Claudio," Juventus said in a statement.

Marchisio made his first-team debut for Juventus in August 2006 and scored 37 times in 389 appearances in the black and white jersey.

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM