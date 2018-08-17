Shehbaz terms current assemblies 'most controversial' in Pakistan's history

Shehbaz says the recent elected assemblies were made after massive rigging. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif has called the recently elected national and provincial assemblies ‘the most controversial parliament in the country’s history'.



“This assembly was made after massive rigging,” Shehbaz said while addressing the National Assembly on Friday. “What sort of an election was this in which from Chitral to Karachi, machines were shut down and polling agents were expelled."

The PML-N leader said that the Election Commission of Pakistan completely failed to fulfill its due responsibilities.



Shehbaz demanded the National Assembly speaker to form a parliamentary commission over the election rigging allegations.

"Parliamentary commission should present its report to the public and House within 30 days," he said.

"We won't attack parliament. We won't disturb the visit of foreign dignitaries to Pakistan. We won't curse the parliament. We won't force the Supreme Court judges to change their route," he said. "But we won't settle before getting answers of our questions."

Shehbaz said that the people behind massive electoral rigging must be unveiled and if the party are not given required answers it will launch a protest movement.

The PML-N president said that Nawaz Sharif is being targetted for giving a go-ahead for the nuclear tests while rejecting $5 billion from the United States of America.

He said that the Nawaz Sharif promised to resign if rigging is proved in the judicial commission. "Can you (Imran Khan) promise the same?"