PM Imran has nominated Arif Alvi for President of Pakistan: Chaudhry

Dr Arif Alvi. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Dr Arif Alvi for President of Pakistan.

"PTI has nominated Dr Arif Alvi as its candidate for President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan," Chaudhry tweeted.



The Election Commission of Pakistan announced on Thursday that the presidential election will be held on September 4.



According to the schedule issued by the electoral body, nomination papers for the presidential polls can be filed with the presiding officers in Islamabad and the four provinces by 12pm on August 27.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on August 29.

Candidature can be withdrawn by 12 noon on August 30. The list of validated candidates will be published the same day at 1pm.

Voting for the presidential election will be held in the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies from 10am to 4pm on September 4.

Alvi emerged victor from NA-247, Karachi constituency during the July 25 polls. He was also elected member of the National Assembly in the 2013 General Election.

A dentist by profession, Alvi is one of the founding members of PTI.