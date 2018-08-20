PCB Chairman Najam Sethi resigns from his post

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi resigned from his post on Monday, almost four years after he first took over the cricket board and oversaw the return of international cricket to Pakistan.



"I was waiting for the new Prime Minister to take oath before submitting my resignation as PCB Chairman, which I have done today. I wish PCB all the best and hope our cricket team goes from strength to strength. Eid Mubarak. Pakistan Zindabad," Sethi said in a message to his 2.6 million followers on Twitter.



Sethi's resignation letter. Photo: Twitter

Sethi was nominated to the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (as per the Pakistan Cricket Board Constitution of 2014 approved by the ICC and Supreme Court of Pakistan) by ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from 2014-2017 and then again from 2017- 2020 by ex-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Doors of international cricket opened to Pakistan during Sethi's time in the office from 2014 to 2018. Zimbabwe, West Indies Sri Lanka and World XI visited Pakistan to play ODI series in the country after nearly a decade-long span.

Sethi said that though he had two more mandated years under his belt as PCB chairman, he tendered his resignation because he wants the prime minister to have a free hand to implement his vision for the Pakistan cricket through his chosen team, in a video message uploaded on the PCB's facebook page.

"I hope that there won't be any uncertainty in the PCB, team, and coaches will be supported. I wish my team best of luck. I would like to thank my team, my franchises, government, Pakistan Army for all the successes," he added.

As the head of Pakistan Super League, Sethi was successful in bringing the tournament's final to the country in 2017 and 2018.



"I was unanimously elected Chairman PCB in August 2017 by all ten members of the BoG for a three-year term ending in 2020. I believe I have served the cause of cricket diligently," Sethi said in his resignation letter sent to the Prime Minister Imran Khan.



"In order to facilitate your objectives in the interest of Pakistan cricket, I hereby submit my resignation as Chairman of PCB and Member of its BoG," he added.

New PCB Chairman

Prime Minister Imran Khan will make the final decision over the appointment of new PCB chairman. Rumours are making the rounds that former ICC president Ehsan Mani is being considered for the post.

In a meeting with former cricketers on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan indicated that he intends to make changes in the PCB at an administrative level.

Imran in his first address to the nation on Sunday, said that he will build more sports grounds in the country.