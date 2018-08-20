Chinese premier felicitates PM Khan on assuming office

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Monday called Prime Minister Imran Khan and felicitated him on the assumption of the office, according to a statement issued by PM House, Islamabad.



The Chinese premier congratulated PM Khan on his party’s victory in General Election 2018 and forming the new government.

Premier Li said that Pakistan and China are all-weather friends and expressed the desire to work closely with his Pakistani counterpart to further strengthen Pakistan-China bilateral relations.

Hoping that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would be completed as per schedule, the Chinese premier extended an invitation to Khan to visit China.

The Pakistan prime minister thanked the Premier Li and people of China for their good wishes.

He said that Pakistan and China were close friends and strong partners, adding that the strategic, cooperative partnership between the two countries would be further strengthened during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government.

Khan conveyed that he was keen to learn from Chinese experience in poverty alleviation, anti-corruption and social sector reforms like health and education, as these were his government’s priorities for domestic reforms.

He said the CPEC was a project of national significance and would remain a priority of his government, lauding the services of Chinese workers in the development of Pakistan.

PM Khan vowed to continue closely coordinating with China on all regional and international issues of mutual concern. Thanking Premier Li for his invitation, he said that he was eagerly looking forward to his first visit to China.

Khan also extended an invitation to his Chinese counterpart to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.