Tuesday Aug 21 2018
Bohri community celebrates Eid-ul-Azha today

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Aug 21, 2018

The Bohri community is celebrating Eid-ul-Azha across the country today. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Bohri community is celebrating Eid-ul-Azha across the country today.

The biggest gathering of the Bohri community took place at Tahiri Mosque in Karachi's Saddar area. There were also gatherings at Pan Mandi, Soldier Bazaar, Baloch Colony, North Nazimabad and Hyderi areas of the metropolis.

Special security arrangements were made at all the Bohri mosques around the city, with large contingents of rangers and police officials stationed outside.

The Eid prayers were followed by the ritual of sacrificing animals.

Muslims around the world are celebrating the annual festival of Eid-ul-Azha today and in other parts of the world tomorrow.

Eid-ul-Azha involves slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah and in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim's (AS) readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command.

