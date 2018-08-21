India must review its foreign policy, says Qureshi

Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Photo: file

MULTAN: Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi remarked on Tuesday that neighbouring country India must review its foreign policy.

While addressing media personnel in Multan, he said that Pakistan has been playing its part but India must also be responsible.

"A large segment wants Indian to change its foreign policy," he claimed.

On Pakistan's relations with the United States, the foreign minister said that the two countries a long history. "US and Pakistan have stayed close to one another. They have faced constant ups and downs in their relations. It will be beneficial for both countries to overcome trust deficit among them."

Qureshi further remarked that Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke from the heart in his inaugural address to the nation, adding that the people praised his speech.

"Imran Khan interprets the emotions of the people. Imran's team will take his vision forward."

The economic conditions of the country are not hidden from anyone, he said. "Everyone knows about the foreign policy problems as well."

Speaking about former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, Qureshi remarked that he is a famous Indian sportsman who came to Pakistan upon the invitation of Imran.

"Immense courage is needed to change any condition and Sidhu showed immense bravery," Qureshi added.