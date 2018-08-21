PPP, PML-N to field joint candidate in presidential election: sources

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have decided to field a joint candidate in the forthcoming presidential election in the country, sources informed Geo News late Tuesday.



According to sources, an all parties conference (APC) has been summoned in Murree on August 25, to hold consultation in this regard. PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif would host the APC.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah has contacted Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and held discussion with him pertaining to fielding a joint candidate by the opposition, the sources said.

The two leaders have agreed to fully campaign for bringing a joint candidate.

Commenting on the development, PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said that Aitzaz Ahsan — whom the PML-N earlier rejected as the joint presidential candidate — was at the forefront, when a threat was posed to democracy in 2014 when the PML-N was in power.

Babar said that his party has yet to make a decision on presidential nominee, admitting that there had been some difference between the PML-N and PPP.

In this regard, PML-N's Rana Sanaullah said that all opposition parties need to make a unanimous decision and every party has the right to propose a name for presidential candidacy.

Speaking about Nawaz Sharif, he said the entire world is witness to the treatment meted out to the former premier. He said that his party will hold its first rally after Eid in Rawalpindi, to which it would invite all opposition parties.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Arif Alvi for the presidency.



Schedule for presidential election

The Election Commission of Pakistan has scheduled the presidential election on September 4.

According to the schedule issued by the electoral body, nomination papers for the presidential polls can be filed with the presiding officers in Islamabad and the four provinces by August 27, 12 noon.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on August 29.

Candidature can be withdrawn by 12 noon on August 30. The list of validated candidates will be published the same day at 1pm.

Voting for the presidential election will be held in the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies from 10am to 4pm on September 4.