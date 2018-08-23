NAB to summon Pervaiz Elahi after Eid holidays in ‘assets beyond means’ probe

A number of shares have reportedly surfaced in various companies under the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, his cousin Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and their family-Geo News (File Photo)

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) plans to summon Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi after Eid Holidays for allegedly owning assets beyond his means of income, sources told Geo News.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid chief was summoned previously too but failed to appear before NAB due to election of speaker.

According to sources in NAB Lahore office, a number of shares have surfaced in various companies under the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, his cousin Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and their family.

Other than the shares, details of transactions of hefty sums to different banks under their names have also emerged.

Chaudhry Pervez excused himself from appearing in an earlier hearing, while Chaudhry Shujaat attended the probe.

The PML-Q leaders have recorded their statements to NAB earlier. They appeared before a three-member NAB team in 2017 in a probe dating back 12 years, before the tenure of General (retd) Pervez Musharraf who they were allied with.