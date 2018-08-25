Asian businessman celebrates PM Imran’s victory in Richmond

LONDON: An Asian businessman has placed a banner outside his store in London to celebrate the election victory of “son in law of Richmond” Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Ashwani Kumar, 65, has installed the banner outside his store, Stich n Fix, on Redline Street which reads: "Congratulations to son in law of Richmond Imran Khan on becoming prime minister of Pakistan".

Kumar’s grocery shop and dry-cleaning business is located close to the residence of PM Imran’s former in-laws, the Goldsmith family.

Zac Goldsmith, the local MP for Richmond Park and a friend of Kumar, also shared the picture of the congratulatory banner on his Twitter account to highlight the support of local residents for the newly-appointed Pakistani prime minister.

Speaking to Geo News, Kumar shared that PM Imran tied the knot to Jemima Goldsmith a few steps from his business at the local Registry office in Richmond and has a strong local connection since his former in-laws and children live here.



“The Goldsmith family and PM Imran frequently visit my shop. They come here for dry-cleaning, alteration etc. Jemima and Zac goldsmith are my loyal customers,” said the businessman, who also runs a group called “The British Overseas Friends of India and Pakistan”.

Kumar claimed that Zac is like his “brother, son” and that he is also his local election campaign manager.

“I am very happy that I am connected with PM Imran. He visits me when he’s in town and is the great pride of Richmond because he stays locally when in London,” said the businessman while referring to PM Imran mostly residing at Annabel Goldsmith’s house in Richmond during his visits to the UK.

Besides dry-cleaning and stitching, Kumar sells newspapers and magazines as well.

The businessman recalled that around 15 to 20 years ago, PM Imran dressed in a shalwar kameez walked into his shop for the first time to buy Jang newspaper.

“I was surprised to see him. He didn’t talk much but smiled and had come to buy Daily Jang newspaper,” the 65-year-old shared.

The businessman said that since he has put up the banner, locals have walked into his shop to inquire about the “son in law of Richmond”, while some have honked while passing by to acknowledge the banner and others have walked in to eat sweets to celebrate.

Calling himself a “patriotic Pakistani”, Kumar shared that his parents migrated from Gujranwala to India during the 1947 partition.

“I was born in India and came to the UK at a young age and since then I have been living in Richmond. But I consider myself a Pakistani,” he said.

“My elders lived near GT Road Gujranwala and were famous for their hospitality. I recently visited Pakistan and went to Gujranwala to visit the places where my elders lived,” he added.

PM Imran and Jemima divorced in 2004 and have two sons together, who live with their mother in Richmond.

Jemima’s brother, Zac, in an earlier statement said, “Imran has many friends in our community and like me, they are celebrating the decision by Pakistani voters to back him. It has been a long battle for him, but I have never had any doubt that he would become prime minister. I have no doubt he will tackle the corruption that has blighted and held Pakistan back for so long.”

PM Imran had supported Zac in his London mayoral bid against Sadiq Khan.