APS massacre survivor thanks Pakistan for cheering him on over 'big achievement'

PESHAWAR: Ahmed Nawaz, a student who was injured in the 2014 Army Public School (APS) massacre, said Sunday he thanked Pakistan for the encouragement on his outstanding performance in the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSEs).



"Thanks to my parents and all of you for supporting me," he wrote on Twitter, adding: "This is a big success for me and takes me many steps closer to my admission in Oxford Uni."

Nawaz said he was "proud to announce that I got “ 6A*s & 2As “ in my All eight(8) exams".

Speaking exclusively to Geo News, the 17-year-old explained that it was "quite a big achievement for me, especially after the attack," referring to the 2014 APS tragedy.

"It was a challenge to adjust to the schooling system here and then working to achieve such good grades. I'm thankful to Allah," he said.

He said he has dedicated his achievement to his late brother, Haris Nawaz, who was killed in the terrorist attack, Bacha Khan University, as well as other martyrs of Pakistan.

Nawaz is working with the UK Home Office on various projects geared at saving students, especially British Muslims, from extremist groups such as the Taliban and Daesh.



"I feel that it is my responsibility to stop these students because [terrorism] is a huge loss for the global society," he said, adding that he would go to the United Nations (UN) next year, in 2019, where he plans to raise his voice for the Pakistani and global youth.

Nawaz's father also expressed his gratitude, saying he was "immensely grateful to DG ISPR for the way he uplifted my son.

"I've already sacrificed one son and one of Ahmed's arms doesn't work either," he said.

Commendations from DG ISPR, Malala, Bakhtawar

Earlier, after the announcement of his result, Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai congratulated him on his success.



"Congratulations @Ahmadnawazaps on your outstanding performance," she wrote, adding that University of Oxford's Lady Margaret Hall (LMH) College "is the best college in Oxford and PPE is the best degree".

Major General Asif Ghafoor, the director-general at the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), also sent him well wishes.



“Congrats and well done dear @Ahmadnawazaps. You made us all proud and defeated evil forces through your courage, determination and power of education. Good luck for your future pursuits. Stay blessed," he wrote.

Bakhtawar, the sister of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, also commented on Nawaz's feat, saying it was an "absolutely brilliant achievement".



Malala's father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, also commended his efforts, saying: "You worked hard. You deserve it. Proud of you as always."

Four years ago, Nawaz was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, UK, after being shot during a terrorist attack that left over 140 people dead. He now lives there with his family.



—Editing and copy by Haseem uz Zaman