Give PM Imran Khan time, says Afridi

KARACHI: Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had just come into power and he should be given time.



“He is our prime minister and we should all respect and support him. He is not just the PTI’s prime minister but the prime minister of the entire nation,” Afridi said during a ceremony.

Afridi urged the media, opposition and the entire nation to support Khan so the country could move forward.

“He [PM Imran Khan] should be given time, but they say actions speak louder than words, so its action time now.”

When asked about Pak-India relations, Afridi stressed that issues are resolved through dialogue not fighting. “Issues escalate when there is a communication gap. If we are to move forward we should not listen to people who are seven seas away and determine our own destiny.”

According to the former national team skipper, if Pakistan, India and Afghanistan were to work together all three countries would see great progress.