Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Aug 29 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistan routs Bangladesh 5-0 at Asian Games hockey

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 29, 2018

Pakistan´s players celebrate after scoring a goal against Bangladesh during the men´s hockey pool B match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on August 28, 2018. Photo: AFP
 

JAKARTA: Pakistan recorded their fifth successive victory in hockey at the Asian Games on Tuesday, beating Bangladesh 5-0.

Pakistan maintained their perfect record winning all the five pool matches with big margins.

In their last fixture of Pool B, the Green Shirts went ahead in the very first minute through a goal scored by Atiq Arshad, who scored a brace along with Mubashar Ali.

Asian Games: Pakistan thrash Malaysia 4-1 to enter semis

For Pakistan, Ejaz Ahmed scored two goals while Mubasshir Ali and Mohammad Irfan hit one goal each

On Sunday, Pakistan thrashed 12th ranked Malaysia 4-1 in Jakarta.

Earlier, Pakistan won all their first three matches with big margins: 10-0 against Thailand, 10-0 against Oman and 16-0 against Kazakhstan.

Pakistan will next face Japan in the semi-final on August 31.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM