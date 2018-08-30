Can't connect right now! retry
Arif Alvi to visit Peshawar today to gather support for presidential election

PTI leader Dr Arif Alvi. Photo: File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Arif Alvi will visit Peshawar on Thursday to gather support ahead of the presidential election.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, who has been fielded by all opposition parties except PPP, will visit Quetta in a bid to convince lawmakers to vote for him in the presidential contest.

Alvi, Fazl and Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Aitzaz Ahsan are in the run for the presidential election to be held on September 4.

Maulana Fazl meets GDA members in Karachi

JUI-F chief has been fielded as presidential candidate by opposition parties except PPP

A day earlier, the JUI-F chief met leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in Karachi and appealed to them for support in the presidential election. 

Earlier on Monday, Maulana Fazl met PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and sought cooperation for the presidential election.

However, the PPP met on Tuesday to discuss cooperation sought by Maulana Fazl but decided that it would not withdraw its presidential candidate Aitzaz Ahsan.

