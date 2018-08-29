Maulana Fazl meets GDA members in Karachi

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman. Photo: File

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman arrived in Karachi on Wednesday to meet leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) ahead of the presidential election.

Fazl met with GDA head Pir Pagara Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi at 5pm today.

Maulana Fazl will also meet Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other MQM leaders at their head office in Bahadurabad, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) spokesperson Allama Owais Noorani said.

The JUI-F chief has been fielded by the grand alliance of opposition parties except Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for the presidential election.

Earlier on Monday, Maulana Fazl met PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and sought cooperation for the presidential election.

However, the PPP met on Tuesday to discuss cooperation sought by Maulana Fazl but decided that it would not withdraw its presidential candidate Aitzaz Ahsan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Dr Arif Alvi, PPP's Aitzaz Ahsan and Maulana Fazl have submitted their nomination papers for the presidential election to be held on September 4.

