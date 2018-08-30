Pakistan, India Asia Cup tickets sold out

Pakistan will play India in the group stage on September 19

Tickets for Pakistan’s Asia Cup match against India have been sold out. Pakistan and India will face off in the group stage of the tournament on 19 September in Dubai.



The initial batch of tickets for the match sold out within hours, leading to additional tickets being made available online. The second batch of tickets also sold out quickly.

Apart from India, Pakistan will play a group match against a qualifier on 16 September in Dubai. The tournament will begin on 15 September with the final on 28 September.

This year's Asia Cup will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan while the sixth team will be determined via a playoff that includes UAE, Hong Kong, Nepal, Singapore, Malaysia and Oman.