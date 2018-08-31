Will be fun to watch Fazl as president with Imran being PM, says Achakzai

ISLAMABAD: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai said on Friday that the country will see real change if Maulana Fazlur Rehman is elected as president under Imran Khan's premiership.



"It would be fun to see Fazlur Rehman as president and Imran as prime minister. That would be the real change," the PkMAP leader joked in a press conference with Fazl.

Achakzai said that the combination would bring change along with stability. "It would be a great sight to see both the leaders taking the guard of honour at same platform," he said.

The PkMAP leader said its a Pashto saying that when a hot and cold wire connects it produce electricity, he added that Pakistan would brighten up with the Imran-Fazl combination.

Fazl, sitting with Achakzai, kept smiling on the remarks.

The JUI-F leader is a presidential candidate of the opposition along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Dr Arif Alvi and Pakistan Peoples Party's Senator Aitzaz Ahsan.