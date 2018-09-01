CJP orders PTI MPA Imran Ali Shah to donate Rs3 million to dams fund

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Imran Ali Shah to donate Rs3 million to the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund 2018.



A bench headed by the chief justice at Supreme Court's Karachi Registry heard a suo motu notice taken against the PTI MPA over the physical assault of a citizen in Karachi.

As the hearing went under way, the chief justice asked the MPA, "What were you thinking when you thrashed the citizen?"

"No one even beats up animals like this," he remarked.



Justice Nisar continued, "Why did you assault the citizen? You are a representative of the people and is this how you will behave?"

"This is an unacceptable crime and we won't let it go," he asserted.

The chief justice then told the PTI MPA, "Beat me up and show me, I'll step outside the court."

As Shah apologised and said he was 'embarrassed', Justice Nisar said "what sorry?" and narrated that when he was a child he beat up a house help with a belt and his father beat him up for doing that to teach him a lesson.

"There is no compensation for insults," he observed.

Further, Justice Nisar asked citizen Dawood Chohan, who was thrashed by Shah, as to why he "forgave him".

"The then nominated Sindh governor visited my house," Chohan responded.

Chohan further told the court that the PTI MPA slapped him three to four times.

Justice Nisar then directed that the video clip of Shah thrashing Chohan be played.

The chief justice then wrapped up the case and ordered Shah to donate Rs3 million to the dams fund.

A video of the PTI MPA assaulting a citizen had sparked outrage on social media after it went viral earlier this month.

Shah was caught on video slapping a man — identified as Dawood Chauhan — multiple times in the middle of a road in Karachi. The video also showed the MPA's guards threatening the man.

Subsequently, PTI’s Sindh chapter suspended Shah for a month.

PTI leader Ali Zaidi had said Shah had been suspended till the party’s disciplinary committee conducted an inquiry against him.

On August 25, PTI Karachi's Disciplinary Committee announced that Shah had been fined Rs500,000 and was directed to pay for the medical treatment of 20 elderly patients residing in Edhi center.

The party had earlier also issued a show-cause notice to Shah saying his actions were 'unacceptable'.

Following the backlash, the PTI MPA had also apologised to Chauhan in person.

Shah was elected MPA from Karachi's PS-129 constituency during the July 25 polls.

Justice Nisar had taken suo motu notice of the incident on August 18.