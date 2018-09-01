NAB challenges IHC's order transferring remaining cases against Nawaz

National Accountability Bureau. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday challenged the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) order transferring Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references against former premier Nawaz Sharif and his family to another court.

On August 7, a two-member bench of the IHC, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, ordered transfer of the cases from the court of Accountability Judge-I Mohammad Bashir to Accountability Court II.

NAB moved the Supreme Court against the IHC’s decision and made the former premier and Judge Mohammad Bashir respondents.

In its petition, NAB stated that after the judgment in Avenfield reference the two remaining cases were under trial.

IHC’s order for transfer of the remaining two cases cannot be maintained, it said.

NAB is an affected party of IHC’s decision and Judge Muhammad Bashir should be allowed to continue hearing the two remaining two cases against Nawaz and his family, the petition further said.

On July 6, an accountability court had sentenced Nawaz to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the corruption reference, while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million). Nawaz's son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar was also given a one-year sentence without any fine.

