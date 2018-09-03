Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 03 2018
Sindh govt to install 300m gallon desalination plant near Hub

Monday Sep 03, 2018

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday decided to install a 300 million gallon desalination plant.

Hub Power Company (Hubco) proposed that a 300 million gallon desalination plant be installed to deal with Karachi's water crisis during a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

According to authorities, the desalination plant will be installed near Hub.

Addressing the meeting, Shah said, "Karachi is facing shortage of water and installation of a desalination plant will be useful to overcome the water crisis."

The Sindh CM also sought help from Hubco to generate electricity from garbage in Karachi. 

Earlier on August 21, the new Sindh cabinet in its maiden meeting decided to establish a desalination plant to provide drinking water to the people of Karachi.

