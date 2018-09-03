PM constitutes committee for execution of five-million housing program

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, September 3, 2018, constituted a committee to execute the government's affordable housing scheme. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday constituted a committee to execute the government's affordable housing scheme.

Under the housing scheme, the government will construct five million low-cost houses.

Chairing a meeting earlier today, Prime Minister Imran directed the committee to submit its initial recommendations within a week. The prime minister emphasised that the private sector should be encouraged and maximum facilitation must be extended to those who would be partnering with the government for the project.

The prime minister noted that the construction of low-cost houses is the foremost priority of the government as it would not only address housing issues in major cities but also promote economic growth and create job opportunities.

"We have to devise a comprehensive mechanism for regulating slums without dislocating poor people and ensuring provision of all civic amenities to those residing in these areas," said Prime Minister Imran.



The committee will be headed by Secretary Housing and Works Dr Imran Zeb Khan to devise a comprehensive and coherent plan of action, in consultation with relevant experts and representatives of concerned departments.

The meeting was attended by Yaqoob Izahar, Najeeb Haroon, Arshad Dad, Secretary Housing and Works Dr Imran Zeb Khan, Secretary Law Justice (R) Abdul Shakoor Paracha, and other senior officers.