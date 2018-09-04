PTI's Dr Arif Alvi elected Pakistan’s 13th president

ISLAMABAD: Dr Arif Alvi the candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been elected as the 13th President of Pakistan, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).



Alvi was contesting against joint opposition candidate JUI-F cheif Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP candidate Aitzaz Ahsan.

Arif Alvi received 353 electoral votes, Fazlur Rehman 185 and Aitzaz Ahsan 124 votes, the ECP said in a statement.

Speaking to reporters, the newly-elected president said he was thankful to Almighty Allah that the PTI nominee was elected as the president. Alvi also thanked party chairman and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for reposing his confidence in him.

"I have nothing in this, my affiliates made me contest the election," the newly-elected president said, expressing gratitude for all those who voted for him.

Alvi vowed to work as the president in an improved way, adding, "I am not just a president of Tehreek-e-Insaf, rather of all political parties and the nation."

Alvi is expected to take oath of office on September 9.

VOTE COUNT

Dr Arif Alvi: 212 votes (NA and Senate) 45 (Balochistan Assembly), 41 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly), 33 (Punjab Assembly), 22 (Sindh Assembly).



Aitzaz Ahsan: 81 votes (NA and Senate) 39 (Sindh Assembly), 2 (KP Assembly),1 (Punjab Assembly)

Fazlur Rehman: 131 (NA and Senate), 25 (Punjab Assembly) 15 (Balochistan Assembly), 13 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly).

*The official Result of Count on Form-VII of the presidential election will be forwarded to the federal government on Wednesday after receipt of original record from presiding officers, for issuance of a formal notification, the ECP said.



Parliament



A total of 430 votes were cast in the National Assembly and Senate. Arif Alvi received 212 votes, Maulana Fazlur Rehman 131 votes and 81 votes for Aitzaz Ahsan.

Six votes polled in Parliament were rejected.

Punjab Assembly

In Punjab 351 out of 354 parliamentarians cast their vote. Arif Alvi secured 33 votes after 186 members cast their ballots in his favour.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman secured 25 votes after 141 MPAs voted for him. PPP candidate Aitzaz Ahsan secured only one vote from Punjab Assembly, after seven members cast ballots in favour of him.

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Justice Yawar Ali presided over the polling process while election commissioner Punjab, Zafar Iqbal Hussain, performed duties as returning officer.



PTI's Abdul Aleem Khan was the first to cast his vote in the Punjab Assembly.

Sindh Assembly

158 members of the Sindh Assembly cast their vote in the presidential election with five lawmakers abstaining. According to reports Aitzaz Ahsan received 100 votes, Arif Alvi 56 votes and Fazlur Rehman received one vote.

One was dismissed in the election.

According to the electoral system, Aitzaz received 39 votes and Alvi 22 votes.

Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh performed the duty of presiding officer.

KP Assembly

In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 111 out of 112 lawmakers cast their vote in the election.

Arif Alvi received 78 votes, Fazlur Rehman 26 votes and Aitzaz Ahsan received 2 votes. Two votes of lawmakers were dismissed.

According to the electoral formula, Arif Alvi votes tally to 41 votes and 13 votes for Fazlur Rehman

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth supervised the polling process in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Balochistan Assembly

Arif Alvi received 45 votes and Fazlur Rehman received 15 votes in the provincial assembly. One lawmaker did not cast his vote in the election.

Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Syeda Tahira Safdar acted as presiding officer.

Polling ends

Polling for the presidential election commenced at 10am and concluded at 4pm.

PM Imran casts his vote. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court presided over the election in the Parliament.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also cast his vote through secret ballot for the presidential election at 3:15pm.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were among lawmakers who cast their votes.

Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza was the returning officer for the presidential election.