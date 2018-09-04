Quetta Police Department celebrates politeness week

The Quetta Police Department is celebrating 'politeness week' beginning Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Photo: Geo News

QUETTA: The Quetta Police Department is celebrating 'politeness week' beginning today.

The announcement was made as a part of the local government's efforts to improve the police departments relations with the citizens.

Special classes and lectures from scholars have been arranged for police officers during the week-long celebration, which will end on September 9.

A police officer distributing pamphlets to citizens. Photo: Geo News

The traffic police, also included in the initiative, have been instructed to not issue challans to citizens during the week.

During the week, banners have been placed across the city. Pamphlets, printed in this regard, were distributed to citizens by traffic wardens.

Speaking to Geo News, citizens have appreciated the initiative and said that the practice of strengthening ties between law enforcement agencies and the public should continue throughout the year.