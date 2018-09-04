Can't connect right now! retry
Minorities have equal rights as majority in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Sep 04, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said  Pakistan belongs to minorities as much as it belongs to others.

Addressing a press conference, Chaudhry asked, “What should we do with the minorities in the country?"

"Should we throw them out?” Chaudhry questioned while addressing criticism following the appointment of Dr Atif Mian as a member of the newly reconstituted Economic Advisory Council (EAC).

“What is wrong with the appointment of him as a member of the EAC?” Chaudhry further questioned.

“This is the person everyone is saying will be the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in the next five years. Why should we not appoint him?” he added.

“It is not like we have appointed him as a member of the Islamic Council,” the information further said.

"No one should have any problem with the appointment of any minority," Chaudhry asserted. 

Moreover, the information minister upheld that protecting members of the minority communities is "not just the job of the government but also the religious right of every Muslim".

"Those opposing the appointment are fundamentally extremists," he maintained.

"We should not bow down to extremists," Chaudhry further stressed.

Speaking about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf presidential candidate Dr Arif Alvi, Chaudhry said he is a professional man.

“There is no doubt over his commitment to the party and its ideology,” he said.

