Pakistan, US agree to 'reset' bilateral relations, says Foreign Minister Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that the disconnect between Pakistan and the United States of America was addressed in the meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as both sides agreed to 'reset' their bilateral relations.



A meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was held at the PM House in Islamabad. The meeting also had Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI Director General in presence.

Qureshi said that the next round of negotiations between the respective authorities will be held in Washington DC, in a press conference held at the Foreign Office to brief journalists over meeting between Pakistan-US authorities.

"I will meet Secretary Pompeo during my visit to the United Nation General Assembly," he said.

Qureshi said that the meeting of his US counterpart with the Pakistani officials was held in a positive environment.

"The perception of 'do more' or friction in the meeting is factually incorrect," said the foreign minister. "We presented realistic stance to the US authorities."

The foreign minister said that the US has reviewed its policy and has reached the conclusion that Afghan war has no military solution, adding that there was friction between US-Pakistan relation from last one year but today's meeting was held in a positive environment.

'US is mentally prepeared to negotiate with Afghan Taliban'

Qureshi said that the US authorities indicated in the meeting that Washington is mentally prepared to hold dialouge with the Afghan Taliban.

"US Department of State will lead negotiations with the Taliban," he said.

The foreign minister he made clear in the meeting that the relations between Washington and Islamabad should be based on truth to streghthen bilateral relations and both sides should agree to listen each other.

"US has reviewed its policy. We will also reconsider our policies," he added.

'Will visit Afghanistan in my first international visit'

The foreign minister said that Pakistan wants to have positive realtions with its neighbours and he will visit Afghanistan for his first state visit.

He said that the peace and progress in the region is depended over stability in Afghanistan.

Qureshi said that the COAS and DG ISI were present in the meeting to give a clear message to the US that Pakistan's civil and military leadership are on one page.

"We have told the US that there will be no side will have benefit from blamegame. We have differences with the US on various issues and have common objectives in some," he said.