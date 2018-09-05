Karim Khan: The FC soldier who preferred martyrdom over surrender

ISLAMABAD: It was July 12, 2008, when district officer FC soldier Karim Khan and his 12 aides were ambushed by Taliban terrorists near Hangu district.



The terrorists rounded the soldiers to kidnap them. Little did they know that they have challenged the men who would choose martyrdom hundred times over surrender.

Karim and his affiliates fought back.

They fired, they killed the insurgents, they braved bullets and eventually breathed their last and perished with a satisfied smile.

“My father used to say that if you just have one bullet in your pistol. Do not give in. You have to fire at the enemy,” said martyr’s son. The martyred family feels content to see the nation recognizing their sacrifice.

The martyr’s one son is serving in the Pakistan Army as Captain. He is nowadays stationed in Kargil Sector.

“We are happy. That Almighty Allah has accepted his martyrdom as he gave his life for the motherland,” said Kalim’s brother.