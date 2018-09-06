Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Sep 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP decides to use RTS in by-polls

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Sep 06, 2018

A man is seen casting his ballot during the General Election held on July 25, 2018. Photo: File 
 

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) early Thursday decided to use the Results Transmission System (RTS) in the upcoming by-polls. 

The electoral body faced severe criticism after results were unusually delayed during the General Election held on July 25 this year. 

The delay was attributed to the software. On July 26, ECP secretary Babar Yaqoob had said that the delay poll results had been delayed due to the result transmission system malfunction while data was being entered into it. Opposition parties have since then called the election rigged and called for a probe into the RTS fault.

Following the ECP's decision to use the software in the by-election, letters directing returning officers to use the software were issued.  

According to the letters, which state that the use of the RTS is necessary, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will provide presiding and assistant presiding officers with the software on their phones. 

