PTI demands Nadra chairman’s resignation over RTS malfunction

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Azam Swati demanded immediate dismissal of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Usman Mobin for his role in malfunctioning of RTS application on poll day.



Senator Swati in a press conference held on Friday said that there should be an investigation to ascertain the person or group involved in the act, he demanded the NADRA chairman to resign to ensure transparency of the probe.

“We are not here to give clarification for the Election Commission of Pakistan’s personnel nor to target NADRA,” he said. “Chairman Nadra and his subordinates should relinquish office to facilitate the forensic audit.”

The PTI leader said that the ECP and NADRA’s statements are contrary to each other, adding that the ECP should prove that the polls were free and fair.

Meanwhile, NADRA spokesperson maintained that the RTS remained completely functional on the poll day, adding that its contrary to the facts that the RTS’ data was supposed to be put into the RMS.

NADRA said that the institution is ready to give clarification at any forum on the issue and forensic audit.