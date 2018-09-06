Can't connect right now! retry
Quetta-bound pilgrims boarded on alternate flight after delay at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Hajj pilgrims arriving from Medina were boarded on an alternate flight to their destination, Quetta, after delay at Jinnah International Airport on Thursday. 

Earlier in the day, the Quetta-bound passengers protested as they could not find their connecting flight after landing in Karachi, their transit destination.

The stranded pilgrims' demonstration impeded the flight operations at Jinnah Airport, making the arrival and departure of passengers from other flights difficult.

