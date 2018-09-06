Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Sep 06 2018
Hamza Shehbaz appointed opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

Thursday Sep 06, 2018

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz was appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly on September 6, 2018. Photo: File 
 

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz was appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday. 

A written order was issued in this regard by Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi. 

According to sources, Hamza's appointment had faced a delay after the Assembly Secretariat had received a complaint about forged signatures on the nomination papers. 

After probing into the matter and ensuring that signatures were not forged, the Punjab Assembly speaker proceeded with Hamza's appointed, sources added. 

Hamza's father and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly. 

Last month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sardar Usman Buzdar defeated Hamza by 27 votes to get elected as chief minister of Punjab. 

