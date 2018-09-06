Consulting close friends on PTI's offer to join party: Farooq Sattar

MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar. Photo: File

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar on Thursday said he is consulting his close friends on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s offer to join the party.

A day earlier, Sattar had claimed that the PTI had offered him to join the party and contest the by-election on a National Assembly seat — NA-247, Karachi — that fell vacant after the resignation of president-elect Dr Arif Alvi.

Earlier today, the senior MQM-P leader filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding election expenses.

Speaking to the media outside the ECP, Sattar once again said that some PTI leaders have offered him to join the Prime Minister Imran Khan led party.

“I am consulting my close friends over the offer,” he added.

“PTI wants me to contest the by-election on NA-247 from Alvi's seat,” the MQM-P leader further said.

Regarding his petition, Sattar said he has moved the ECP against “excessive expenditure” by parties on political campaigns.

"The ECP has allowed each candidate for a National Assembly seat to spend Rs4 million during campaigning but political parties spend millions," he said.



Some political parties spend millions on their election campaigns which means all candidates are not given a fair playing field, he added.