Shaukat Yousufzai resigns as KP govt spokesman

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson Shaukat Yousufzai on Thursday tendered his resignation from his post to contest the forthcoming by-election.



Yousufzai sent his resignation to KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

"I have given my resignation as I have decided to contest from PK-23 (Shangla) as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's candidate," he said. "To ensure transparency in the polls I have relinquished myself from the post.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) null and void PK-23's general election result due to low turnout of women voters.

The re-election on PK-23 (Shangla) is scheduled on September 10.

Yousufzai secured 17,399 votes against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Muhammad Rashad Khan's 15,533 votes.