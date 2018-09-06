Shaukat Yousufzai resigns as KP govt spokesman

Thursday Sep 06, 2018
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson Shaukat Yousufzai on Thursday tendered his resignation from his post to contest the forthcoming by-election.
Yousufzai sent his resignation to KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.
"I have given my resignation as I have decided to contest from PK-23 (Shangla) as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's candidate," he said. "To ensure transparency in the polls I have relinquished myself from the post.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) null and void PK-23's general election result due to low turnout of women voters.
The re-election on PK-23 (Shangla) is scheduled on September 10.
Yousufzai secured 17,399 votes against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Muhammad Rashad Khan's 15,533 votes.
