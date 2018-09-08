PTI, BAP at loggerheads over decision-making in Balochistan

QUETTA: Two of the coalition partners in the Balochistan government are already at loggerheads even before the provincial set-up has been properly formed.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan president Yar Muhammad Rind claimed on Friday that Jam Kamal Khan, the provincial chief minister, seems to be "trying to make PTI Balochistan his own team".



Rind said neither was the PTI Balochistan conferred with by the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in governmental decisions nor was it consulted on the appointment of its member of provincial assembly (MPA) as a minister.



The BAP, however, denied all the allegations made by Rind, to which the latter said he would put all reservations and matters in front of Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan to decide.

