CDA begins anti-encroachment operation in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday began an anti-encroachment operation against land mafia and illegal encroachments across the federal capital.



The operation is taking place to remove illegal settlements on Kashmir Highway with heavy machinery, CDA officials said.

Along with members of the CDA, the Islamabad deputy commissioner, senior superintendent of police, police and Rangers are also a part of the operation.

Moreover, anti-encroachment operations are also expected to take place in Lahore and Karachi as well in the coming days.

The Lahore Development Authority has prepared a list of properties where the operation will take place.

Last week, Punjab Chief Minister had announced an anti-encroachment operation against land mafia and illegal encroachments across the province.

CM Buzdar had said the campaign will begin from affluent and influential people and no political pressure will be considered during the campaign.

He said that the operation will be done without discrimination, adding that it is imperative for the party to eradicate corruption and return the embezzled money.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had held a meeting with members of the provincial cabinet in Lahore, where he said that eliminating corruption from Punjab was the biggest challenge for them.

The premier had also directed Buzdar to immediately kick off a drive against encroachments and individuals involved in illegal occupation of public property. He promised complete assistance to the provincial government in this regard.