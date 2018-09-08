Saudi leadership wishes to work with new Pakistan govt, minister tells Qureshi

Saudi Information Minister Awwad Bin Saleh Al Awwad calls on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad. — Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Information Minister Awwad Bin Saleh Al Awwad on Saturday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and expressed the Saudi leadership's desire to work with the new Pakistani government.



The foreign minister welcomed the wishes of the Saudi leadership, stressing need for promoting economic cooperation between the two countries, a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said.

The Saudi information minister in a meeting with COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — ISPR

The two figures agreed to enhance contacts between leaders of the two states. On the occasion, Qureshi also invited Saudi investors for investment in Pakistan.



The Saudi information minister later called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed matters of mutual interest with him, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The visiting dignitary lauded the strong and brotherly bilateral ties, the ISPR added, reaffirming Saudi Arabia's full support to Pakistan in its efforts towards peace and stability.