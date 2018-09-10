CM Sindh takes notice of hidden cameras at Sukkur beauty parlour

Geo.tv/Files

SUKKUR: Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday night took notice of an incident wherein the owner of a beauty parlour at the city's Mission Road had installed cameras to record videos of vulnerable women to allegedly blackmail them.

Shah further advised Manzoor Ali Shaikh, the commissioner of Sukkur, to submit a report on the indecent incident.

A first information report (FIR) was filed on behalf of the state, the owner arrested, and the parlour sealed off.

Earlier, on Sunday, authorities arrested a beauty parlour owner — identified as Kamran — for allegedly installing hidden cameras in the changing room and restrooms to blackmail his female clients.

The suspect was detained following a raid conducted after receiving the irrefutable video evidence given by the affected women. He was booked for blackmailing, sexual harassment, and defamation.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) found the said secret cameras and took them in their possession. Liquor bottles were also recovered from the parlour.

The suspect had installed Internet Protocol cameras (IP cameras) to view women live through his web connection, authorities said, adding that further investigation is underway to ascertain how many women have been blackmailed by the suspect for how long.