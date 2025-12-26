Field Marshal Munir pledges stronger Pakistan-Jordan defence cooperation

Jordanian Armed Forces' Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Ahmed A Al Huneiti meets Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, on December 25, 2025. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening defence cooperation with Jordan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The affirmation came during a meeting between Field Marshal Munir and Jordanian Armed Forces' Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) Major General Yousef Ahmed A Al Huneiti at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, according to the military's media wing.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence and military cooperation.

Field Marshal Munir emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts to address evolving security challenges.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and lauded their contributions towards regional peace and stability.

Both sides concluded the meeting with a shared resolve to further deepen military-to-military cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The meeting follows Jordanian King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein's two-day visit to Pakistan in November, during which he held talks with both political and military leadership.

During King Abdullah's visit, the army chief highlighted the strong military ties between Pakistan and Jordan, stressing continued cooperation and a shared vision for a stable and peaceful region.

Earlier in October, COAS Munir visited Jordan, meeting the country's leaders and key military officials to discuss matters of mutual interest, with a focus on enhancing bilateral defence and security cooperation.

He also met Major General Al Huneiti in Amman, where he received a warm welcome and a guard of honour at the General Headquarters.