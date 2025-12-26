UAE president set to arrive in Pakistan today on maiden official visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) is recieved by United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, UAE on June 12, 2025. — PM Office

Visit aims to strengthen longstanding brotherly relations: FO.

FO says visit focuses on trade, investment, regional stability.

Islamabad administration declares holiday in view of visit.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied by a high-level delegation, is set to arrive in Islamabad today (Friday) on an official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the Foreign Office, this will be Al Nahyan's first official visit to Pakistan as the UAE president. He had earlier visited Pakistan on a private trip in January this year.

The FO said that during the visit, the UAE president will hold a meeting with PM Shehbaz, where the two leaders will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The visit, the FO added, will provide an important opportunity to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

“The visit of His Highness reflects the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries, shared commitment of both sides to further enhancing collaboration in key areas, including trade, investment, energy, development, and regional stability,” read the FO communique.

Meanwhile, a holiday has been declared in Islamabad in view of the visit. The Pakistan Secretariat and all federal institutions located within the limits of Islamabad will remain closed.

The Senate Secretariat, the National Assembly Secretariat and court in the capital will also remain closed today.

According to a notification issued by the IHC Registrar, the high court and the Islamabad district courts will also remain closed on December 26.

The Registrar of the Federal Constitutional Court has also issued a notification of a public holiday, canceling today's cause list.

However, banks, essential services offices, including those of the Capital Development Authority, police, and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, will remain open.