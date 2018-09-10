Incidents of mistreatment, brawl reported in Lahore's Jinnah Hospital

Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: Police were involved in two separate incidents Sunday night here in the city's Jinnah Hospital, Geo News reported.



In the first one, a family who said they had come from Kasur to Lahore for medical treatment, alleged that the police robbed them of their valuables.

The relatives of the patient, who had arrived in the city with two of their sons, said they were subjected to a search by officers at a nearby police check-post. They accused the police officers of taking their belongings, including gold earrings from ears and thousands of rupees from pockets, beating them up, and arresting and taking away both their sons.

In the second incident, a violent brawl, the family of a patient allegedly beat up doctors over their refusal to carry out a medical check-up. The family said they had brought a loved one for a string-related injury on their neck.

In retaliation, the doctors closed off the surgical emergency department.

In this regard, police took three people into their custody and launched a probe into the incident.