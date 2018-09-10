Police search for Faisalabad sexual predator who kidnapped, raped, beat up minor girl

Geo.tv/Files

FAISALABAD: Authorities on Sunday registered a case of kidnapping and repeated sexual assault on a minor girl here in Thikriwala area.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed in the Thikriwala police station, the alleged rapist — identified as Sohail — kidnapped the Grade 7 girl from her way to school on September 7 for the first, whereafter he took her to his house and sexually assaulted her.



The FIR further mentioned that the rapist threatened the survivor, Aasma, that he would kill her if she told anyone about the rape and then let her go.

Two days later, however, he attempted to do the same: kidnap Aasma from her way to school and rape her. However, she resisted during the second time the alleged rapist Sohail tried to sexually assault her, due to which he beat her up.



Aasma went home and informed her family, the FIR stated, following which her parents went to the Thikriwala police station to register a case of kidnapping and repeated sexual assault.

Police said the alleged sexual predator had fled from the area but that a search to locate and arrest him had been commenced and was underway.

The survivor's mother has appealed to the higher government officials to arrest the alleged rapist and get her daughter justice.