Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Sep 10 2018
By
Web Desk

PTI's Yousufzai wins PK-23 Shangla by-election: unofficial result

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 10, 2018

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Shaukat Yousufzai won PK-23 (Shangla) by-election on Monday, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

Sources have informed that the vote count has completed on all 135 polling stations.

Yousufzai secured 42,116 votes against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's, Muhammad Arshad Khan, who bagged 22,315 votes.

The by-election was held after results were 2018 General Election results were declared invalid due to low female voter turnout in the constituency.

ECP orders re-polling in PK-23 due to low female voter turnout

PTI's Shaukat Yousafzai had emerged victor from PK-23 during the July 25 polls

Thirteen candidates were in the run for the seat, including Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s (MMA) Muhammad Yaar, Awami National Party’s (ANP) Umer Zada and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Afsar-ul-Mulk.

According to records, 86,698 women were registered to vote in the constituency. However, only 3,505 women had cast their votes in violation of ECP regulations.

Yousafzai had emerged as the victor from PK-23 during the July 25 polls.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM