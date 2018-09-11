Dabangg 3 will be out in 2019, confirms Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. Photo: Twitter

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has confirmed that a third part of his popular film Dabangg will be released in 2019.

Celebrating eight years of what is arguably one of the most famous films of his career, Salman took to Twitter and said, "Thank you for all the appreciation and love from Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey... See u in #Dabangg3 next year."

Salman played the role of Chulbul Pandey in the cop act Dabangg which was released on September 10, 2010.

The film also saw the debut of Sonakshi Sinha and had a sequel which was released in 2012.

Sonakshi also shared a still from the first film and said, "See you in Dabangg 3 next year!!!"

Salman will reprise his role in part three of the film which will reportedly track how his character turned into Chulbul Pandey.

