Politicians express grief over Begum Kulsom Nawaz's passing

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Kulsoom Nawaz.



In a statement, he said all facilities will be provided to the family and heirs of Kulsoom Nawaz as per the law.

Moreover, the PM has directed Pakistani High Commission in London to assist in the provision of all necessary facilities to the heirs of the deceased.

President Arif Alvi expressed sincere regrets on the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. “My condolences to the Sharif family on this loss. May her soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.



Chief of Army Staff General also sent his condolences to the Sharif family.

"COAS expresses his grief and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. May Allah bless the departed soul eternal peace at Heaven-Amen, COAS," DG ISPR tweeted.

Finance Minister Asad Umar and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said they were saddened to hear of Begum Kulsoom’s passing.

Qureshi said he had instructed the Pakistani High Commission in London to facilitate the breaved family in all possible ways.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser expressed his deep condolences at the passing of the Kulsoom Nawaz.

“Begum Kulsoom Nawaz worked for democracy in the country,” he said

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senator Faisal Javed said: "Deeply saddened to hear the news of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's passing. May ALLAH rest her soul in peace and give enough strength to family to cope with this huge loss."



Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed his sadness over the passing of the three-time first lady.

"Kulsoom Nawaz was a brave woman who fought for democracy," he said.

"My sympathies are with the members of the bereaved family and pray to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss," he added.

Former president and co-chairman of the PPP Asif Ali Zardari also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Kulsoom Nawaz.

Chairman of the PML-N Raja Zafar-ul-Haq said he is with the Sharif family in this difficult time.



Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani sent his condolences as well. “May the departed soul have eternal peace,” he said.

Awami National Party leader Asfandyar Wali said Begum Kulsoom Nawaz fought against the dictatorship.

He added, “ANP is with the Sharif family in their difficult time.”

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and his cousin Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said this is a huge loss for the Sharif family.

Former member of the National Assembly Syed Ali Raza Abidi also took to Twitter express his grief.



"My condolences to the Sharif family on the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz," he said.

"May Allah grant her eternal paradise and give her loved ones the strength to cope with the tragic loss, Ameen. Expecting early bail on humanitarian grounds for Mian Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Captain Safder," he posted.

Chairman of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Mustafa Kamal said, may her soul rest in peace.



"We surely belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. Very Sad to hear about the demise of Kulsoom Nawaz Sahiba. May Allah rest her soul in peace and give her highest place in Jannah. My heartfelt condolences with all the family members," he wrote.

Britain’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew also offered condolences on the passing of the former first lady.

German Ambassador to Pakistan, Matrin Kobler offered his heartfelt condolences to Kulsoom Nawaz’s family and friends. “May her soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.



Former MNA and PML-N leader Tehmina Daultana said that Kulsoom Nawaz was their leader and she was praying that the former first lady would recuperate.

Tehminda Daultana said that Kulsoom wasn’t only Nawaz’s wife, but she was quite active in the party too.

PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan said that he is deeply aggrieved over Kulsoom Nawaz’s passing, adding that she was a pious lady.

“I am deeply aggrieved over my statements that caused pain to the Sharif family,” said Ahsan.